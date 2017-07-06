Sony’s streaming service isn’t just for older games anymore. PlayStation Now is adding PlayStation 4 games to its library, as Sony revealed today on its PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation Now is a subscription service (although you can also pay per game) that gives you access to a library of software that you can play via streaming on your PlayStation 4, Vita, PlayStation TV, or PC. PlayStation Now costs $10 for the first month for new subscribers and then $20 for each month after. Renting a game starts at $2 for four hours. Until now, PlayStation Now only offered PlayStation 3 games, but Sony is now adding 20 PlayStation 4 titles. This opens up the way for future PS4 games coming to PlayStation Now, making the service more modern and attractive to customers.

Here is a list of the PS4 games available on PlayStation Now:

Killzone: Shadow Fall

God of War 3 Remastered

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

Ultra Street Fighter IV

F1 2015

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Evolve

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Resogun

Helldivers

Broken Age

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Grim Fandango Remastered

Akiba’s Beat

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Super Mega Baseball

Now, these are all remasters, older games, or digital titles, so don’t expect to see new, blockbuster PS4 releases appear on PlayStation Now.

With these additions, Sony also noted that the PlayStation Now library has over 500 games.