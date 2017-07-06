Siege: Titan Wars is a new player-vs-player iOS and Android game from developer Simutronics and co-publisher Tilting Point. It’s set in a familiar medieval fantasy world where you defend your castle and attack enemies with a mix of infantry and siege units, as well as super-powered units called Titans.

Before each Siege battle, you curate your “deck” of units and spells based on their strengths and mana costs. The battle happens in real time, with mana that gradually refills as you spend it. You can summon standard units, like swordsmen or archers, whenever you want, but three spells show up at a time in a randomized order. Titan units are categorized as spells, and can be placed anywhere on the battlefield.

Simutronics is a studio that’s part of Stillfront, a group of publishers and developers that operates out of Sweden and previously made games like Call of War and Unravel. It’s previously developed games like Lara Croft: Relic Run, a Temple Run-esque title featuring the main heroine of the popular Tomb Raider franchise. Before its entry into the mobile games world, Simutronics developed multi-user dungeon role-playing games like Gemstone (1987) and the 1993 3D game CyberStrike.

Tilting Point has previously published titles such as Leo’s Fortune, and it launched its Game Alliance fund late last year. The $12 million fund goes toward independent mobile developers who may not be able to afford the costs of user acquisition in a market that’s increasingly saturated. The mobile market reached $40.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $128.5 billion in 2020.