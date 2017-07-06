Blizzard finally revealed that Doomfist is the next character in its class-based hero shooter Overwatch, and we have spent some time with the melee striker on the game’s test server. He is an attacker with a variety of fist-based moves including the charging Rocket Punch, the stunning Seismic Slam, and the Street Fighter-like Rising Uppercut.

As you might gather from that arsenal, Doomfist is a fighting-game character put into a shooter. And like a character from a classic fighter, Doomfist seems to do best when he is chaining together combos. His basic attack is a shotgun-like blast from his Hand Cannon, which is powerful when in close. But that attack seems like it works best when you pepper it between the slam, charge, or uppercut.

Also like in a fighting game, Doomfist’s attacks require you to understand the spacing between you and your opponents. The Rocket Punch and Seismic Slams, for example, have limited ranges that require you to get in relatively close. When you do pull them off, you also have to understand what your attacks will do to the enemy. While the slam stuns enemies in place, which is great to follow up with a Rising Uppercut, the charging attack will fling your enemy backwards. If you happen to fling them into a wall, your attack will end up doing even more damage. You can then finish an enemy off with your firearm.

You can see some of this in action in the video at the top of this video. And you can experiment with Doomfist yourself on the public test region server for Overwatch. Expect the character to go live across all servers in the near future.