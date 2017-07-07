Skyrocket is unveiling Recoil, its modern take on laser tag that makes it easier to play outside adds body tracking and wireless networking, and enables up to 16 players to fight in a match anywhere they choose.

The startup’s outdoor game is yet another hybrid toy-game combination that melds physical activity and digital gaming. You attach a smartphone to a toy gun, adding more computing power and location data for improved performance and tracking. The company provides its own Wi-Fi hot spot, which syncs with the toy guns that each player carries as well as their smartphones, so that you can play anywhere. The result is a combination of a first-person shooter video games and laser tag.

Image Credit: Skyrocket

The company is targeting Recoil at those 12 years and older, and the cost depends on how many accessories you buy. It costs $130 for a pair of Recoil RK-45 Spitfire pistols, while the Recoil SR-12 Rogue assault gun costs $50. The frag grenade costs $15, and a full-body sensor costs $80.

“We are trying to get a first-person shooter to come to life,” said Craig Mitchell, senior director at Los Angeles-based Skyrocket, in an interview with GamesBeat. “We saw the impact of Pokémon Go in the real world, and we thought about what would happen if Call of Duty met Pokémon Go.”

Image Credit: Skyrocket

I played a couple of rounds of three-on-three multiplayer recently when the Recoil folks visited San Francisco. They set up a battlefield with a bunch of obstacles and cover in an empty parking lot.

To do so, they put the mobile Wi-Fi hot spot in the middle of the battle arena. They attached smartphones to each gun and synchronized the wireless sensors on the guns with the hot spot. Skyrocket uses the positional data on the phones as well as the sensors on the guns to track players on the battlefield and detect when someone has been shot.

When a player points a gun at another player and pulls the trigger, the game calculates whether the shot is accurate and if the player is knocked out of action. If the shot is on target, then that player is removed from play until they move back to the team’s home base to respawn.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Recoil also provides in-ear surround sound and real-time voice communication via audio headsets, so the members of each team can communicate by yelling at each other. They can also listen for sounds on the battlefield to figure out where the enemy team members are located.

It was a pretty hot day when we tried it out. I was all dressed up, and the running to cover, ducking, and shooting at enemy players really made me sweat. When I fired my assault gun, I could feel the weapon’s kickback. I could also look down on the map on my smartphone to see where my own team members were, and where the enemy was.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Recoil has competitive modes like Skirmish, Team Skirmish, and Search & Destroy. I played with a few players. We had a choice of either assault guns or pistols, and we could pick up frag grenades as well. If you moved to a certain spot, you could pick up a better weapon or grenade. The weapons give you haptic feedback when you fire them.

I did OK in the first run, but I had trouble figuring out if I actually hit anybody. In the second game, I fared better. But my enemies kept blowing me up with grenades. I didn’t really coordinate that well with my teammates via voice chat, but we did talk when we were within physical earshot. And when I wasn’t out of breath from running, I was laughing at either shooting the enemies or getting shot. It was exhausting, but it was fun.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The Recoil mobile app ties it all together. You can use the app to view the map, order air strikes, and find out your status in the battle. The app screen shows you how much ammo you have, said Cory Ledesma, executive producer at Skyrocket, in an interview. The battle arena can extend 250 feet from the Wi-Fi hub.

“You need to use real-world tactics, and have a lot of skill and accuracy when you shoot,” Ledesma said.