Action role-playing game Victor Vran is getting a semi-Hollywood treatment in the newest short film from Troma Entertainment, the cult film studio that created hammy gorefests like The Toxic Avenger (1984) and Cannibal! The Musical (1993).

Victor Vran features Diablo-esque action as the titular demon hunter fights off waves of demons in the fictional town Zagoravia. It was first released by developer Haemimont Games in 2015, and a year later, it got an expansion pack called Motörhead: Through the Ages. The expansion featured contributions from Lemmy Kilmister, the rock band’s frontman, as well as cameos from Troma’s co-founder, Lloyd Kaufman.

Haemimont is best known for the Tropico series, and it teamed up with Wired Productions to bring an updated version of the game, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, to consoles, and it hit in June. It’s now available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The short film, titled F#ck You Lloyd Kaufman: An Interview from Hell, features Troma’s signature campy humor. Kaufman attempts to grandstand to the camera about his part in the Motörhead: Through the Ages expansion in some kind of bunker-esque Internet cafe as a hooded figure murders people behind him.