The Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund said it has issued $7.6 million in grants to nine organizations that bolster the creation of ethical artificial intelligence applications around the world.

The funding from the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based group seeks to lend momentum to existing initiatives and spark new efforts internationally that will keep AI in the service of humanity, rather than harming it. Many fear that AI could have bad consequences for humanity, such as wiping out a lot of jobs or harming human autonomy.

“Artificial intelligence will affect every aspect of modern life,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, one of the organizers of the fund. “The issues of ethics and governance of new and pervasive technology are complex and profound, and the work must not only involve technologists. This initial round of support, focused on the three areas of media, criminal justice, and autonomous vehicles, is just a beginning.”

The fund was launched in January 2017 with initial support of $27 million from Knight Foundation, Omidyar Network, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and Raptor Group founder Jim Pallotta. The Miami Foundation is serving as fiscal sponsor for the fund.

About $5.9 million in support will go to the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab. These two institutions serve as the fund’s anchor institutions. The funding will be used to support work in three initial core areas: media and information quality; social and criminal justice; and autonomous vehicles.

Projects will address common challenges in these core areas such as the global governance of artificial intelligence and the ways in which the use of artificial intelligence may reinforce existing biases, particularly against underserved and underrepresented populations.

“This grant fuels continued collaboration between Berkman Klein and the Media Lab as we join others in breaking down the silos between technical research, public policy and law, and the social sciences in the machine learning space,” said Joi Ito, director of the MIT Media Lab, in a statement. “This will include research on society’s expectations for AI, efforts to engage the public on the governance of AI, and our work to bring industry into dialogue with the academy with efforts that will ultimately deploy working projects and systems.”

The fund is also announcing $1.7 million in support to seven organizations that will complement the skills and expertise of the anchor institutions.

“MIT and Harvard are only one part of a much larger, ongoing global conversation around these technologies,” said Urs Gasser, executive director of the Berkman Klein Center, in a statement. “These initial grants represent a commitment towards supporting the broader conversation around AI, inviting diverse perspectives and voices while focused on concrete challenges and solutions.”

The other groups receiving funding are: