If you’re awaiting the new Star Wars: Battlefront II, you can get an early sneak peek of its multiplayer beta before the full game launch. Publisher Electronic Arts announced today that the multiplayer beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One starting October 6, though those who preordered it receive access October 4. The beta ends October 9.

When developers DICE, Criterion Games, and Motive Studios released the reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront in November 2015, it became an instant hit and sold over 14 million copies within half a year. Its sequel, which launches November 17, is highly anticipated and already has downloadable content lined up for after it hits shelves.

Teams of up to 20 players each will be able to storm Theed in the updated Galactic Assault mode. Or, for those who like a little less planetary atmosphere in their combat, Starfighter Assault mode is about scrappy starfighter space battles. In addition to trying out the different modes, people who preordered Battlefront II will get access to Yoda’s Epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card, which will be available with limited supplies.