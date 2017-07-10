Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD is bailing out of Steam. Activision is pulling the updated version of its classic skateboarding hits from Valve’s PC gaming store July 17. The company is selling it at an 80 percent discount between now and then, which brings it to $2.

“This is your last chance to buy Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD on Steam,” reads the Steam store page. “The game will be retired from the store on July 17.”

We’ve reached out to Activision for a statement, and we’ll update this post with any new information. It’s probable that, like with Alan Wake, the game’s licensed music is causing issues. This doesn’t happen too frequently, but it’s not a unique occurrence in gaming. Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD features content from the first three Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. It launched on PC in 2012 for PC and consoles, and fans met it with a mixed reception because it failed to fully recapture the feel of the originals.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD also features 20 songs. Seven were from the Tony Hawk 1, six were from Tony Hawk 2, and seven were new to the franchise.

I remember liking the update at the time, but I also noticed that it had some fundamental issues. For example, its missions were boring and difficult due to the controls. This was also from developer Robomodo, which would go on to make the miserable Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

After Tony Hawk HD and 5, the series has gone dormant. While Activision once released a new entry in this series annually for nearly a decade, the brand no longer has the same draw. And the publisher has no announced plans for a sequel or further updates.