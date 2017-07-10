Presented by Intel

Introducing this Exclusive Indie Developer Spotlight Video series.

How do developers make their games? What are some of the philosophies on which their companies build the next generation of our entertainment? How are companies of various sizes–from one-man operations to multi-project, hundred-plus employee studios managing the ever-changing challenges of the video game industry?

In this series we ask those questions, and the answers from top executives and key employees will help shape your industry.

