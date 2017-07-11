Take-Two Interactive is bringing games to the Switch, so the GamesBeat Decides podcast wants to talk about third-party support for Nintendo’s latest system. Are more publishers going to consider the hybrid console? We decide that and more.

Hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti also talk about the news and some of the games we’ve been playing.

Games discussed include:

– Final Fantasy XII

– Shovel Knight: Spectre of Torment

– PUBG

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

