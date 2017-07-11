PayPal has officially unveiled a new program designed to help merchants sell their wares to consumers around the world.

Through the PayPal Global Sellers initiative, the company formerly owned by eBay has partnered with “plug and play” international ecommerce platform Webinterpret to offer a range of services that ease friction when selling abroad. This includes website translation, localized checkout and payments, and reduced-cost international shipping.

The PayPal Global Sellers program has actually been available in beta in the U.K. for nine months already, but the service is going live to all eligible merchants in the U.S., U.K., and Germany from July 12.

“PayPal Global Sellers can immediately benefit the more than 562,000 U.S. SMBs that started to sell online to a new country with PayPal in 2016,” said PayPal’s director of global initiatives, Melissa O’Malley.

It’s worth noting here that although the service is being made available for free, it is only open to certain merchants — those that have shopping cart compatibility and more than $5,000 total payment volume (TPV) with PayPal. It’s also worth adding here that the service is only intended for the sale of physical goods and does not extend to digital services.