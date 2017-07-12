Axum Graphics has been named winner of the AI hackathon at MB 2017. The team’s project uses computer vision to match human mouth movement to a digital avatar as part of its Auteurist solution that makes 3D and VR storytelling possible for people without technical knowledge.

Axum was chosen as winner by attendees of MB 2017, a gathering of AI and bot industry enthusiasts hosted by VentureBeat July 11-12 at Fort Mason in San Francisco.

Axum was one of three finalists chosen for the AI hackathon, together with 42 Chef AI and Immersive AI Storyteller. 42 Chef AI made a personalized sous chef that learns your taste in food, while Immersive AI Storyteller created a choose-your-own-adventure game for people to play in a car.

As winner, Axum was given time to pitch their startup on the main stage at MB 2017.

“Our users don’t want to deal with the complex 3D jargon of animating with traditional 3D content creation tools so with the line reader which you’re seeing there they don’t have to do that. they can just upload from your phone or tablet or desktop camera and apply your dialogue directly to your character if you’re making a film,” Axum Graphics chief operating officer Micah Morgan said in her acceptance speech.

The competition started last Saturday at VentureBeat’s offices in San Francisco. Teams were given 24 hours to create a compelling or unique AI project. Finalists were chosen by VentureBeat AI and cloud staff writer Blair Hanley Frank and BeMyApp CEO Cyril Attia.

The AI hackathon was hosted by VentureBeat and organized by BeMyApp, an MB 2017 sponsor.