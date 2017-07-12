VentureBeat’s MB 2017: How AI, messaging, and personalization will rock your world resumes today. Day two continues an exploration of how artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies are affecting the entire marketing ecosystem. Every brand, marketer, product manager, and innovator must be ready to harness AI’s impact as it propels intelligent assistants, bots, smart voice, personalization, and more into the future. Watch today as top brands like American Eagle Outfitters, Kayak, and Nordstrom, as well as leaders from Amazon, Google, Facebook, and other top companies, describe what’s to come at MB 2017.
Schedule
MB 2017 takes place July 11-12, 2017 and is being held at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. The agenda for Day Two is below; you can peruse the complete agenda here.
Wednesday, July 12
For session descriptions, please view the complete agenda.
9:30 a.m. Keynote: Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI, Amazon
9:50 a.m. Strategic company announcement: Findo
9:50 a.m. Keynote: “The NYTimes, AI and long term engagement” A conversation with Nick Rockwell, CTO, New York Times, and Blaise Zerega, Editor In Chief of VentureBeat. See details
10:10 a.m. Networking Break/Consultations
10:35 a.m. Dedicated Sessions (will not be live streamed):
- “How AI takes flight in the travel industry” with Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist of Kayak; Adam Medros, SVP of Global Product, TripAdvisor; Swapnil Shinde, CEO of Mezi; Wendy Schuchart, Moderator, VentureBeat.
- “AI 103: Setting up your ML team” with Andy Barkett, VP of AI and Analytics for Rex Real Estate; Jake Klamka, Founder, Insight Data Science; more speakers to be announced.
- “Engagement at scale: How the social giants make it happen” with Thomas Dimson, Head data software engineer at Instagram; Erran Berger, VP of Engineering at LinkedIn; Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.
- “VC outlook on AI’s impact to Adtech and MarTech” with Tim Guleri, Partner, Sierra Ventures; Lisa Calhoun, Founding Partner, Valor Ventures; Blair Hanley Frank, moderator, VentureBeat.
10:35 a.m. Main Stage Session: “Rethinking commerce: A playbook for shifting to a real-time, conversational approach to selling.” With Justin Hughes, VP of Product, Nordstrom Trunk Club; Ron Palmeri, Founder and CEO, Layer; Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat.
10:55 a.m. Main Stage Session: “How The New York Times Is Using Labor Automation To Modernize Media” A conversation with New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell & WorkMarket Director of Product Alex Hunsucker.
11:20 a.m. AI Showcase with makers, providers and vendors including Chatfuel, Applitools, Soul Machines, Octane.ai, Emaze and Clarifai.
11:50 a.m. “Artificial Intelligence: Let’s cut the bullshit” with Charlie Cole, CDO, Tumi.
12:10 p.m. Strategic company announcement
12:15 p.m. Lunch and networking in the VB commons
- Workshop: “Ecommerce Product Discovery on Mobile Web” with Graham Cooke, CEO, Qubit.
- Workshop: “Building Mobile Apps, APIs, and Chatbots on AWS” with Dennis Hills, Mobile Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Services.
1:15 p.m. Keynote: “Food, cities, and where AI will be in five years” with Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash.
1:30 p.m. Fireside Chat: “The future of commerce and AI” with Japjit Tulsi, VP of Engineering, eBay; Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.
1:55 p.m. Networking Break
2:05 p.m. Dedicated Sessions (will not be streamed):
- “The Feedback loop: AI, Machine Learning and the Human in the Middle” with Oscar Celma, Director of Research at Pandora.
- “A deep dive into early ROI: How the retail industry embraces bots and AI” with Sherif Mityas, Head Strategy and Brand Initiatives, TGI Fridays; Chris Chapo, VP of customer data and analytics, Gap; Heather Bell, Innovation Product Manager, American Eagle Outfitters; Lauren Kunze, CEO, PandoraBots.
- “Mobile ad personalization: It’s now or never” with Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat; Roz Chinchiolo, Managing Partner, Fetch.
- “Design and Digital marketing with AI: A new era of opportunity and challenges” with Marc Maleh, Global Director, Havas; Lauren Von Dehsen, Head of HVAC and UX, Nest; Tim Allen, Partner Global Design, Microsoft; Christian Guirnalda, Director of Open Innovation, Verizon.
2:05 p.m. Mainstage: “What if Google, Amazon and Facebook had STARTED with AI algos vs. adding them now?” with Peter Relan, board of directors, Discord and GotIt.
2:45 p.m. Networking Break and consultations
3:10 p.m. Strategic company announcements
3:15 p.m. Fireside chat: “The Next Generation Travel Assistant” with Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist, Kayak; Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.
3:35 p.m. AI Hackathon Winners Announced with Blaise Zerega.
3:45 p.m. Fireside Chat: “How AI is changing the commerce experience” with Jeremy Stanley, VP of data science, Instacart; Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat.
4:10 p.m. “Secrets of using AI: It’s the data” with Mike Curtis, VP of Engineering, Airbnb; Ina Fried, Chief Technology Correspondent, Axios.
4:30 p.m. Closing Keynote: “Top 10 Battle Scars and how to avoid them” with Lauren Kunze, CEO PandoraBots; Clara de Soto, Cofounder, Reply.ai.
