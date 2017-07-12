The moody mystery of What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to Xbox One on July 19. It launched earlier this year on PC and the PlayStation 4 to critical acclaim, with reviewers citing the innovative storytelling and empathetic characters as highlights.

Edith Finch is a narrative-driven adventure game about a young woman’s investigation of her tragic family history. You join her on her journey as she revisits her childhood home, and you play as each of her relatives as they meet their unfortunate ends.

It’s not lighthearted stuff, but developer Giant Sparrow infuses the game with charm and even some humor despite the somewhat macabre nature of the topic. It has some practice. Giant Sparrow’s first game, The Unfinished Swan (2012), also explored death and grieving, and there’s actually a small Easter egg in Edith Finch that refers back to it.

Edith Finch is the first title from the newly formed publisher Annapurna Interactive. It’s the video game division of Annapurna Pictures, which produced award-winning movies like Her, Zero Dark Thirty, and American Hustle. So far, all its titles differ drastically in tone. Gorogoa, a hand-drawn puzzle game, and Donut County, an adorable Katamari-esque game where you play as a little black hole in the ground, are both slated for release later this year.