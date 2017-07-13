Advanced Micro Devices announced pricing and availability for its Ryzen 3 and Ryzen Threadripper consumer desktop processors, and the chip maker touted prices that undercut Intel’s comparable central processing units (CPUs) by as much as $1,000.

AMD unveiled the pricing and launch dates for its two Ryzen Threadripper CPUs for high-end desktops. The models include a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with a 3.5-GHz base speed and 4.0-GHz boost; and a 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1950X at a 3.4-GHz base and 4.0-GHz boost. Those chips will be available in early August. The 1920X sells $800 and the 1950X sells for $1,000.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based chip maker is also launching its Ryzen 3 desktop processors. Those include the Ryzen 3 1200 with 4 cores, 4 threads, and 3.1-GHz base and 3.4-GHz boost; and the Ryzen 3 1300X with 4 cores, 4 threads, and 3.5-GHz base and 3.7-GHz base. Those chips will be available on July 27, but AMD didn’t disclose prices yet.

Those chips round out the Ryzen family which AMD first started launching in March, said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, in the video below. The Ryzen family is based on AMD’s Zen cores, which are 52 percent faster per clock cycle than AMD’s previous generation. The chips are AMD’s most competitive chips in a decade.

In the video below, AMD showed the Ryzen Threadripper CPUs offer higher performance in the Cinebench r15 benchmark than the 10-core Intel Core i9-7900X, which Intel sells at a $990 list price. Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition system pre-orders start on July 27.

The 16-core Threadripper 1950X at $1,000 compares to a $1,700 Intel 16-core, 32-thread Core i9-7960X and $2,000 for Intel’s 18-core, 36-thread Core i9-7980XE processor. The 12-core Threadripper 1920X at $800 compares to a 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X at $1,200 and a 14-core Core i9-7940X at $1,400.

AMD is also announcing specs and availability for Ryzen 3 desktop CPUs, which are 4-core, 4-thread, Zen-based CPUs available in two desktop models. The Ryzen 3 1300X has a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boost to 3.7 GHz, and the Ryzen 3 1200 has a base clock of 3.1 GHz and boost to 3.4 GHz. Both models are expected to be on shelves worldwide on July 27.