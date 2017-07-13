StudioMDHR has worked on the beautiful platformer Cuphead since 2010, and it has shown it off at multiple events between then and now. But it is still not out, which is why it’s time to get jealous of late-night host Conan O’Brien and model Kate Upton.

On last night’s Conan, the pair played Cuphead as part of the show’s ongoing Clueless Gamer segment. They got to experience its 1930s-animation-inspired visuals and hardcore platforming and shooting. The good news is that Cuphead is due out September 29 for PC and Xbox One, so you can live like Conan and Upton yourself. I think that means that you can do Carls Jr. commercials and get screwed over by Jay Leno.

Check out the gameplay below: