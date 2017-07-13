Berlin esports startup Dojo Madness has launched Shadow.LoL, an analytics and data visualization platform for professional League of Legends teams.

The esports phenomenon has become a big business, with growth expected to go from $696 million in 2017 to $1.5 billion by 2020, $696 million in 2017, according to market researcher Newzoo. And Riot Games’ League of Legends is one of the biggest esports games of all. So Dojo Madness teamed up with Tim “Magic” Sevenhuysen, the world’s foremost League of Legends statistician, and esports outfit Team Liquid to build a platform that can improve how teams prepare for and analyze matches.

The Shadows.LoL platform is a software-as-a-service, designed to help pro teams win games, as well as help broadcasters tell more advanced data-driven narratives in their play-by-play “shoutcasts.” In a way the technology is reminiscent of the book (and film) Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, about how the Oakland Athletics baseball team used analytics to become one of the top competitors in Major League Baseball.

Shadow.LoL offers ways to track teams’ performances on stage and in scrimmages, monitor players’ champion pools, scout opponents’ tendencies, prepare strategies and drafts for upcoming matches, and dive deep into statistical analysis, all in one place.

Image Credit: Team Liquid

“League of Legends is a highly complex game, and the fact that most teams are basing their analysis on simple spreadsheets and gut feelings is insane,” said Steve Arhancet, co-CEO of Team Liquid, in a statement. “We worked closely with Shadow during their beta to make sure their tools and data will enhance the work of our coaches, analysts, and players. We see Shadow as essential to our long-term success.”

Sevenhuysen, the creator of OraclesElixir.com, is leading the team. He married his background in statistics and research with his love of esports to become a leading voice in the creation and application of LoL analytics. Sevenhuysen provides data to broadcasters, journalists, and coaches around the world, both directly and through his website, and he served as statistical consultant to esports team Fnatic during their 2015 summer EU LCS championship and run to the World Championship semifinals.

“Dojo Madness has an unmatched foundation in both League of Legends statistics experience and data science. Every feature in Shadow LOL is designed and refined to add real value for coaches and analysts,” said Sevenhuysen.

Dojo Madness was founded in December 2014 by Jens Hilgers, a twenty-year Esports veteran and founder of ESL; Markus Fuhrmann, cofounder of food delivery unicorn, Delivery Hero; and Christian Gruber. The company has 45 employees, and it has raised $12.75 million from backers including The Raine Group, March Capital Partners, London Venture Partners, DN Capital, K Cube Ventures, Kristian Segerstrale and the Investment Bank of Berlin (IBB).

Dojo also makes the SUMO apps, or virtual coaching apps for League of Legends, Dota 2, and Overwatch.