Disney unveiled the first Marvel virtual reality game: Marvel Powers United VR.

The new game from Marvel Entertainment is being built for the Oculus Rift + Touch VR headset and hand controls. You can play as various Marvel characters, from the Incredible Hulk to Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the game, you can team up with other players and use hand gestures to use your superpowers against enemies in a 3D virtual world. The title shows growing momentum for the fledgling medium of VR, which is expected to be a $25 billion market by 2020.