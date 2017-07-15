Electronic Arts and Disney revealed more details about the single-player campaign for Star Wars Battlefront II, the next game in EA’s Star Wars video game series.

Janina Gavankar, the actress behind Commander Iden Versio in the story, revealed a new trailer about the Star Wars Battlefront II: Behind the Story. Versio happens to be on the planet below as the second Death Star blows up at the end of the Return of the Jedi film.

Versio, whose father is a higher-ranking commander in the Imperial fleet, has to decide what to do.

“Now that the empire has fallen, they’re the underdogs,” said Gavankar while on stage at Disney D23 fan celebration in Anaheim, Calif.

Other characters include an older character, Hask, and a male Imperial soldier named Del. Versio was raised as an Imperial military recruit as a child, and she grew up with one purpose in mind of becoming a soldier. She leads a Special Forces squad for the Empire. In one part of the trailer, Versio pulls a gun on Luke Skywalker from behind.

Image Credit: Disney

“This is the culmination of all of the things that are good in the world,” Gavankar.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the game, came out on stage and said that you can play as Finn in the game. The clip shows him playing a part of the game where he’s shooting a gun at First Order Tie Fighters in the Millennium Falcon.

“On November 17, you get a chance to feel what it’s like to be a commander for the Empire,” Gavankar said.

The game debuts on November 17 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.