An online game that first debuted on browsers is now making its way to a smaller screen. RuneScape, in both its modern and classic iterations, is coming to mobile.

RuneScape studio Jagex announced that Old School RuneScape will be coming to mobile and tablet devices this winter. Regular RuneScape will follow at an unspecified time. RuneScape debuted as a browser-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game in 2001. The free-to-play title has since attracted over 250 million registered players.

RuneScape has seen multiple revisions and updates, making the current game unrecognizable to someone who played it back when it was newer. Old School RuneScape caters to those nostalgic fans, presenting the game as it was in its earlier days.

Both versions of RuneScape will offer crossplay, making it possible for to access the same character on both PC and mobile.

“This is a real step change for MMORPGs and a signal of Jagex’s intent to continue to push the boundaries of live games,” Phil Mansell, chief operating officer of Jagex, said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The RuneScape titles will become the first mainstream and established Western MMORPGs on mobile in full, and the first to deliver interoperable play between PC and mobile platforms. We believe in taking our games to wherever our players want them; recent player surveys showed an overwhelming 90 percent of active players and 64 percent of former players telling us of their very high intent-to- play on mobile.”