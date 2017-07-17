Dragon Ball Fighterz is one of the most anticipated fighting games in recent memory, thanks to its gorgeous graphics that replicate the look of its source material. We even gave it one of our Unreal E3 Awards during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles last month. At the end of this past weekend’s EVO 2017 fighting game tournament, Bandai Namco announced that Trunks is joining Dragon Ball Fighterz as its seventh character. The publisher also revealed that a closed beta test is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Singups will start on July 26, although we don’t know when the test will start. Betas can help developers find bugs and make balance changes before shipping a game, but they can also serve to help build up hype. It will give eager gamers a chance to try the fighter out ahead of its early 2018 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Dragon Ball Fighterz’ beta will include nine characters, which is two more than what Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works has revealed. And considering just how many heroes, villains, robots, and aliens have shown up during Dragon Ball’s long run, Arc System Works will have plenty of characters to choose from.

Trunks is an exciting addition for fans of Dragon Ball. He’s the child of two of the show’s most popular characters: Bulma and Vegeta (who is already an announced fighter). While Trunks has appeared as both a baby and a child, it’s his Future Trunks version that shows up in Dragon Ball Fighterz. Future Trunks was a central figure in Dragon Ball Z’s Android and Cell Sagas, which had him travelling back in time from an alternate reality where robots had decimated most of the planet.

You can see Trunks in action in the trailer above, which shows him using plenty of moves that will be familiar to any Dragon Ball fans. He joins the fighters already announced characters: Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.