Tekken 7 is adding another character from an SNK fighting series to its roster. This time, you can pay to unlock Fatal Fury’s chief villain, Geese Howard. He’ll be a part of the game’s second batch of downloadable content, which is coming out this winter.

Tekken came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June. The PlayStation 4 version became a top-seller in Japan. Downloadable content like this can help the fighter earn more money after its launch.

Geese Howard isn’t the first SNK character to appear in Tekken 7, with Kasumi Todoh from the Art of Fighting series already in the roster. Tekken 7 also has Akuma from Capcom’s Street Fighter series. These kind of crossovers and partnerships make sense for these companies, even if they are rivals. Adding characters from a different franchise can attract their fans to your game. Capcom and Bandai Namco have partnered for years, including with Street Fighter X Tekken. SNK and Capcom have also made crossovers like Capcom vs. SNK. The Bandai Namco and SNK partnership is newer.

Geese Howard debuted in the first Fatal Fury, which came out in 1991 for the Neo Geo. That game established SNK as a major force in the fighting game market, with other franchises like Art of Fighting, King of Fighters, and Samurai Showdown following.

Another batch of DLC is coming in the spring. It will also add a new guest character.