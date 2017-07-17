Fans of the classic game Windjammers will have a chance to revisit it starting on August 29. Developer DotEmu, who specializes in bringing back retro titles like Double Dragon, will be releasing it for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Windjammers was a sports arcade game where two players on the field try to get a disc into the other’s goal. It debuted for the Neo Geo arcade system in 1994. The updated version will feature six playable characters and both local and online multiplayer mode, as well as a global leaderboard.

Earlier this year, DotEmu released the classic Sega sidescroller Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. There’s a strong market for resurrecting old IP — it’s a core part of Sega’s strategy as it makes a move on PC and releases classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog on mobile. When Nintendo came out with its Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition, it outsold both the PS4 and the Xbox One — a success that it’s hoping to revisit with the Super Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition later this year.