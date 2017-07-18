Super Mario Maker came out in 2015 and proved that designing games is a ton of fun. Now, in 2017, gamers are still waiting for a followup to that game from Nintendo or something similar from any other publisher or developer. Instead, fans have started filling in the gaps with their own games that enable you to make your own Mega Man levels and Super Mario 64 courses. So why the hell are we relying on fans, and where are the official Mario Maker clones? We tackle that subject on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Hosts Stephanie Chan, Jeffrey Grubb, and Mike Minotti also get together to talk about the news and games they are playing. The team talks about what it means to have Toy Story in Kingdom Hearts III as well as how first-person-only servers will affect PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Games discussed this week include:

Splatoon 2

Trails in the Sky: Second Chapter

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Edith Finch

Kingsway

