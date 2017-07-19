Telltale Game’s critically acclaimed game adaptation of the TV and comic book series The Walking Dead is finally coming to an end. The fourth and final season of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series will premiere in 2018 on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android devices. Telltale also revealed that it’s developing second seasons of The Wolf Among Us for 2018 and Batman for August 8.

Telltale is known for its episodic narrative-driven games that feature primarily point-and-click style gameplay, dialogue choices, and quick-time events where players have to press the right keys to execute moves during action sequences. Its most recent series is Guardians of the Galaxy in partnership with comics-publisher Marvel.

The Walking Dead, which was developed by Telltale in partnership with license-holder Skybound Entertainment, has to date sold over 50 million copies worldwide. When the first season debuted in 2012, it received overwhelmingly positive reviews. GamesBeat chose it as our Game of the Year because of its tough narrative choices and emotional resonance. The game spins off from its source material, the popular TV show The Walking Dead, which is based off the ongoing Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name. The show brought the zombie apocalypse to the small screen, featuring human drama as characters try to escape hordes of ravenous undead nicknamed “Walkers.”

The other announcements today are also based on comic book properties. The Wolf Among Us is an adaptation of Bill Willingham’s Fables, and Telltale developed the video game series in partnership with publishers DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It’s a noir take on fairy tales, a murder mystery that’s set in a world where characters like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty are living in a Manhattan high rise while others are not so lucky.

The Wolf Among Us originally debuted in 2013 and fans have been clamoring for a second season ever since. Telltale’s announcement video poked fun at the enthusiasm by having its voice actors and producers read fan tweets. One fan said that they would tweet at Telltale every day until season 2 is announced. Someone checked; they did.

Also in partnership with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Telltale will be releasing Batman: The Enemy Within on August 8 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with mobile versions to come later this year. The main villain will be The Riddler, though it looks as though a pre-total-insanity Joker will also be involved. It’s the newest series to get a sequel, debuting its first season in 2016.