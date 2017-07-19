BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 19, 2017–

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications for agriculture on Earth, announced the addition of Rik Miller, a 31-year veteran of the DuPont Company (DuPont) to its senior advisory group.

Mr. Miller worked at DuPont from 1984 to 2015, where he held numerous successive senior leadership and management roles in sales and marketing in DuPont’s agricultural chemicals business. As president of DuPont Crop Protection, Mr. Miller developed and executed strategic growth plans, directed the global research and development investment and coordinated introduction of innovative technologies and products on a global scale. He also served on CropLife International‘s Strategy Council and under appointment to the USDA Secretary of Agriculture’s Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and has been actively involved in promoting youth development programs through the National Future Farmers of America Organization, National 4-H Organization and other non-profit organizations. Mr. Miller also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cool Planet Energy Systems, Douglas Products, Montana FFA Foundation, and is a senior advisor for Altamont Capital Partners. He holds a degree in Agronomy from Montana State University with majors in plant and soil science and plant biochemistry.

“Mr. Miller’s industry and technical experience along with his company building background provides the necessary skills and perspective to assist us in maximizing the impact of our BAM-FX® technology to the world’s agricultural markets. The unique ability of BAM-FX to not only act as a delivery mechanism for itself, but to also potentially enhance the efficiency of other agricultural products when combined with BAM-FX, can position our platform technology as a bridge technology for major agricultural companies looking to make their own products perform more efficiently,” stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

“Upon my review of BAM Agricultural Solutions’ technology, I was impressed with the consistency of crop performance enhancement over multiple-year trials and also the variety of crops on which the product has been tested. The agricultural industry is looking for innovative ways to enhance sustainable productivity while increasing return on investment. Utilizing the science of the BAM-FX technology platform may represent an effective and efficient approach toward accomplishing that goal,” stated Mr. Miller, ZGSI’s new Senior Strategic Agricultural Advisor.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (www.zerogsi.com) is an agricultural biotechnology public company with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. ZGSI’s two primary categories of technologies aimed at sustainable agriculture are: 1) BAM-FX, a cost effective, ionic micronutrient delivery system for plants currently being introduced commercially into world agriculture by Zero Gravity’s wholly owned subsidiary BAM Agricultural Solutions 2) Directed Selection, utilized in the development and production, in the prolonged zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space Station, of large volumes of non-GMO, novel, patentable stem cells with unique and beneficial characteristics.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

