One of Call of Duty’s biggest modes, Nazi Zombies, is getting a major update in the new game WWII due out November 3. You’re still killing waves of undead scum, but this time you’re doing it alongside Doctor Who star David Tennant, Elodie Yung who played Elektra in Daredevil, Vikings actor Katheryn Winnick, professional creepy man Udo Kier, and Mission: Impossible co-star Ving Rhames.

These actors will perform the voice roles for characters in the new Nazi Zombies narrative. They will also provide their likeness to the in-game models. This is something Activision has done with previous Call of Duty games and the horde-based action of the Zombies mode in particular. House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, for example, was the face of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

“There’s an incredible amount of myth and lore, which our team has poured through in our development,” Sledgehammer boss Glen Schofield said in a statement. “This is unlike anything before, we’re taking players to some very dark, grim places in Nazi Zombies. This is one hell of a horror experience.”

Of course, Nazi Zombies is only one aspect of Call of Duty: WWII. The military shooter is the first game in nearly a decade to take the series back to the second World War. Sledgehammer is promising a sober examination of the European theater, and it wants to focus on characters and their stories.

If you’re looking for something more wacky, however, Nazi Zombies should provide that kind of blockbuster thrill ride as an alternative to the single-player campaigns more dour tone.