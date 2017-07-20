With releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nier, and Horizon Zero Dawn, 2017 is already one of the best years ever for games. But plenty of people are still happily buying an old game instead. Grand Theft Auto V is the fourth best-selling game since the start of 2017. The open-world crime sim debuted in November 2013, but it is still regularly outselling most other games, and it finished June as the No. 3 best-seller ahead of new releases like Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and Arms.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best-selling games of 2017 so far:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* For Honor Grand Theft Auto V Horizon Zero Dawn Injustice 2 Mass Effect: Andromeda Resident Evil 7: Biohazard NBA 2K17 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Grand Theft Auto V has actually climbed this chart. It was No. 5 in May, but it surpassed Horizon Zero Dawn in June to overtake the No. 4 spot. This means that Grand Theft Auto V has sold more copies in 2017 than Horizon, Mass Effect: Andromeda, or Resident Evil 7. In Horizon’s case, that’s a PS4 exclusive compared to GTA V’s multiplatform availability — although that advantage doesn’t usually mean much for a four-year-old game.

That wasn’t the only shift in the 2017 year-to-date chart. Zelda: Breath of the Wild worked its way into the No. 2 spot after supplanting Ubisoft’s blade battler For Honor. It’s important to keep in mind that Zelda is No. 2 even though it is the only game in that top 10 to not include digital sales.

Ubisoft, however, is likely not to upset about For Honor losing its spot to Nintendo. The French publisher is still having a huge year.

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is the top-selling title year to date,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Publisher Ubisoft is also leading in overall publisher consumer spend.”