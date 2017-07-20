Nintendo could struggle to sell you Splatoon 2 through its digital store tonight. The game just launched in the last couple of hours, and Switch owners have rushed the eShop to buy it. But that traffic has seemingly overwhelmed the Nintendo servers, according to a wave of complaints on social media.

Splatoon 2 is arguably the biggest Switch launch since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted alongside the system in March. Our review called it fresh and fun — even if we have some qualms with Nintendo’s online infrastructure.

But for now, the biggest problem is that many people want to play the game but can’t even buy it.