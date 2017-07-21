Mobile engagement and monetization firm Tapjoy said its ad platform reached about 581 million mobile consumers at the close of the second quarter. The San Francisco company also said that in terms of daily unique viewers its rewarded video ads grew 80 percent in the second quarter, compared to a year ago.

The rewarded videos saw unique video views grow 107 percent from June 2016 to June 2017, and quarterly revenue grew 117 percent in Q2, compared to a year earlier.

“Our ad platform experienced tremendous growth during the past two quarters, thanks to several important advances in our technology, a continued supply of engaging ad content from industry-leading advertisers, and of course, our partnership with some of the biggest names in app publishing,” said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy, in a statement. “We are honored to work with many of the most popular titles in the app stores today to bring our fun and highly engaging rewarded ads to millions of additional consumers.”

During the first half of the year, the company added thousands of new apps from nearly 150 new partners, bringing the total number of apps on the platform to over 20,000. Tapjoy’s latest partnerships include big names in mobile publishing, such as Sega, Miniclip, Zynga, ZeptoLab, Jam City, and Atari. New apps added to Tapjoy in 2017 include Seriously’s Best Fiends, Jam City’s Cookie Jam Blast, Flaregames’ Zombie Gunship Survival, ZeptoLab’s C.A.T.S., Sega Networks’ Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, Zynga’s Crosswords with Friends, Atari’s Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch, Umi Mobile’s Family Feud Live, TinyCo’s Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, and Etermax’s Trivia Crack.