The 20th annual Independent Games Festival is now accepting submissions from indie developers until October 2. Finalists will be chosen in early January 2018 and will earn space on the Game Developers Conference floor to demo their games. They’ll also get a chance to win prizes such as the $30,000 Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

IGF has been a fixture at the yearly GDC event. Over 26,000 people attended last year’s GDC, which is known for its panels, lectures, and tutorials. Indie games have a noticeable presence at GDC. In addition to the IGF every year, the Indie Megabooth also has a spot that showcases games from outside mainstream publishers. GDC also hosts the Independent Games Summit, a special track with presentations and round tables with indie developers.

In addition to handing out awards for visual art, audio, design, and narrative, IGF will also be selecting winners for the Best Student Game Award, the Nuovo Award, and the IGF Audience Award. The alt.ctrl.GDC Award, which is affiliated with IGF, is also up for grabs for the designers of innovative alternative controllers.

IGF is the longest-running festival celebrating independent games. Developers can submit their games for consideration on its site, and the winners will be announced at the award ceremony on March 21, midway through the GDC conference which runs from March 19 to March 23 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.