Take-Two‘s big money maker, Grand Theft Auto Online, is adding a new multiplayer mode and another high-end car. Grand Theft Auto Online is the online component of Grand Theft Auto V, the open-world game that came out in 2013 but is still making money thanks to back-catalog sales and in-game purchases with its PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions.

This update adds the Pegassi Torero. Like all GTA vehichles, it’s a fictional car that looks like something you’d see in real life (although don’t ask me which real cars it looks like, I’m not much of gearhead). If you don’t have enough virtual money in your character’s bank account to buy the Torero, you can always boost your cash flow by spending some real dollars.

Despite its age, Grand Theft Auto V was still the third best-selling game in June in the U.S., according to The NPD Group. Constant updates to its multiplayer mode is one of the things that has helped GTAV have such a long life.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Power Mad is the new multiplayer mode.

“In Power Mad, teams of two to four players fight for possession of the vital Juggernaut power-up, which turns its wielder into a heavily armored menace with one main objective: stay alive long enough to fill the meter and score a point,” Rockstar Games detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “If the Juggernaut dies before filling the meter, the power-up is dropped and ready for a new would-be king to try their luck.”

Players will earn double in-game cash and experience points by playing Power Mad until July 31.