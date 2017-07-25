Nintendo released its Switch Online app on iOS and Android last week, and it is awful. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, we ask if Nintendo will ever really fix it because it seems like it just doesn’t care.

In addition to Nintendo’s dumpster fire, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti welcome Intel indie developer program boss Bob Gardner to talk about the news and some games. We cover the NPD report and talk about strong sales for fighting games, Crash Bandicoot, and the Switch.

Games discussed this week include:

Splatoon 2

Kingsway

SMT: Strange Journey

Factorio

Dead Cells

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Overwatch

All Their Strength

D&D

