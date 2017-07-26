—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

Google Glass is back with hardware focused on the enterprise

Google Glass arguably always only made sense as an enterprise-focused product, but now it’s officially back and customized for those applications, with Glass Enterprise Edition (EE). The wearable head-mounted display has long had a place in the enterprise, even as its death as an experimental consumer product was being widely reported, but now we know a bit more about the EE hardware reconfiguration and Google’s approach to deploying the revised product. (via TechCrunch)

HoloLens 2.0 Will Use A New Processing Unit To Implement Speech And Image Recognition

The first version of Microsoft’s HoloLens Mixed Reality headset has plenty of room for improvement, but the company is working on a new version that will sport a new processing unit to enable the device to use deep learning. (via UploadVR)

Here’s How VR is Reshaping the Criminal Justice System

In the past half-decade, we’ve explored many interesting, entertaining, and educational use cases for VR. Now, sheriffs in Monmouth County, NJ are being trained using a new training facility incorporates a virtual reality simulator, the VirTra V-300, with physical training. The V-300 allows for officers to experience criminal, and potentially dangerous, situations. (via VR Scout)