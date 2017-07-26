We often focus on the video game angle when it comes to augmented and virtual reality. We’re GamesBeat, after all. But sometimes, we break out of that narrow focus to look at some of the other uses for VR — and one of the most intriguing is health care.
At Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, one of original members of the Oculus VR team put together some developers for a project on using VR to train doctors to save infants who’ve suffered a seizure or are in anaphylactic shock. It’s a fantastic use of virtual reality, enabling medical workers to hone their techniques — and maybe learn new ones — with tech that could one day simulate thousands of real-world situations.
And remember Google Glass? This set of AR glasses is finding a home in the enterprise scene. It’s even helping workers in factories.
So while we talk more about Star Wars Holochess and Pokémon Go (including its problems, like with its recent Fest event) here at GamesBeat, we’re excited that AR and VR are finding plenty of uses outside of gaming and media. It’s nice to see Glass grow beyond the realm of Glassholes and fashionistas.
—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor
