Data-Driven Technology to Enhance Global Security for Individuals and Organizations

MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 26, 2017–

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map™ navigation app, a tool for situational awareness and enhancement of personal safety, announced today the launch of Zone Intelligence™, a new global security concierge for high net worth individuals, their families and corporations.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005618/en/

Helios and Matheson Analytics and RedZone Map Launch Zone Intelligence Data-Driven Technology to Enhance Global Security for Individuals and Organizations (Photo: Business Wire)

Zone Intelligence™ seeks to enhance the personal safety of its clientele using threat mapping, geospatial awareness, geofencing and alerts based on client proximity to terror, crime and other threats. Zone Intelligence™ will analyze the data collected in real-time, provide real-time threat intelligence for both domestic and international travel, and advise clients on where and when to travel and when to leave.

“Zone Intelligence™ is the preventative and proactive solution for secure travel in an increasingly threat-filled world,” said HMNY CEO Ted Farnsworth. “When a client enlists Zone Intelligence™, we will be with them, not only with human intelligence on the ground, but also with our big data analytics and real-time intel of the present threats. We’re there with geofencing if the child of a high net worth individual, quite literally, pushes boundaries; we’re there if a corporation has executives doing business in a dangerous area and needs them extracted.”

The launch of Zone Intelligence™ follows in the footsteps of RedZone Map™, which guides users to their destinations along the safest routes based on crime data – which the app tracks in real time. RedZone plans to make Zone Intelligence™ the premier global security service and use its data-driven software to provide the most rigorous security enhancement possible for its clients.

“The key factor in effective global safety is proper security proportionate to the risk – which is heightened when protecting corporations and high net worth individuals,” said renowned global security expert Paul Viollis, CEO of Viollis Group International. “A company is only as good as its intel – and the reliability of that intel is paramount. Zone Intelligence™ can provide its clients with the most reliable data in real time, helping those clients to make the best decisions for their individual and corporate safety.”

Zone Intelligence™ expands HMNY’s preventive crime and terrorism technology offerings, which include technology of Israeli facial recognition company IsItYou and Israel-based technology company Trendit Ltd.

About RedZone Map

RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology to guide users to their destinations, giving them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates a social media component, which allows for “it’s happening now” crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map™ is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map™ website. Zone Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. Servicing Fortune 500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on BFSI technology verticals. HMNY’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY, and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNY’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and any subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005618/en/

The Pollack PR Marketing Group

Stephanie Goldman/Mark Havenner, 212-601-9341

sgoldman@ppmgcorp.com / mhavenner@ppmgcorp.com