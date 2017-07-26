This time last year, Nintendo was having a rough go of it. The Wii U was a failing system, the 3DS was aging, and its mobile efforts had yet to fully take off. Now, thanks largely to the Switch, Nintendo has posted sales of $1.38 billion for the three months ending on June 30. This is up 148.6 percent from the same period last year.

The Switch launched in March and has been a success for Nintendo. The home console/portable hybrid has shipped more than 4.7 million machines, with 1.97 million of that coming from the last quarter.

Software has performed strongly on the Switch, with new games released during the quarter — Arms and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — selling in the millions. The fighting game Arms has sold 1.18 million copies worldwide, while the racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.54 million worldwide.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was a launch game for the Switch, continues to perform well. It moved 1.16 copies during the quarter, bringing lifetime sales to 3.92 million. This does not include sales of the Wii U version, which launched at the same time as the Switch release.

The Switch will have plenty of software to help it through the next quarter. The shooter Splatoon 2 launched on July 21, and the strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle comes out on August 29. Pokkén Tournament DX, an upgraded version of the Wii U Pokémon fighting game, comes out on September 22.