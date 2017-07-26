Streamlabs came up with a way for livestream broadcasters to make money from tips, and it is taking that tech to mobile livestreaming with its first app in the Google Play store for Android.

The San Francisco company has become popular for streamers who stream video — from game broadcasts to video shows — in real-time to fans on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. It enables streamers to monetize their followers by enabling easy tipping.

In the past quarter, the company grew its users 53 percent and processed over $25 million in tips (at no charge) for streamers. The company now has more than 500,000 monthly active channels where streamers are using it on the PC. Streamlabs is on track to process $100 million in tips in 2017.

The company announced today their first mobile livestreaming app in the Google Play store for all Android mobile devices, allowing for more engagement between streamer and viewer. And as for tips, rivals such as YouTube take a 30 percent cut of tips, while Streamlabs doesn’t take a cut at all.

Image Credit: Streamlabs

“Before this, livestreamers did not have a lot of options on mobile,” said Ali Moiz, CEO of Streamlabs, in an interview with GamesBeat. “The tips offer a big value, but we also have real-time notifications, and if you follow someone’s channel, they can thank you.”

The Streamlabs mobile app, dubbed Streamlabs, is the simplest way to live stream on the go, said Moiz. Fans can engage with users in real-time, using alerts, chat, and widgets designed to help the streamer monetize, engage, and grow their channel, all via mobile.

At launch, streamers will be able to stream directly to YouTube and Twitch at 720p, and coming soon, Mixer, Periscope, Twitter, Facebook Live, and other platforms.

Image Credit: Streamlabs

“Our mission is to help professional and aspiring streamers succeed and make it,” said Moiz. “Currently, there is not a mobile live streaming app on the market that allows for the level of interaction with fans that streamers and viewers are used to. Our app will look and feel the same as their desktop and provide all the same features, to encourage more engagement and help the streamer continue to grow their fan base, while at the same time, providing more content for the viewer.”

The app enables people to send mobile video to the platform of their choice. The app sends real-time alerts and has widgets for donations, subscriptions, follows and other interactions that work out-of-the-box with Twitch and YouTube channels.

The tipping feature is free, but the company can make money as tippers purchase features that make the tip more prominent on the screen, as on the image at the top of this story.

It also has browser source support, so users can add other third-party widgets. It has more than 500 customization settings for image filters, stream info, bitrate, widgets, and other sources. It has live chat and simple navigation, and it can stream mobile games live.

Image Credit: Streamlabs

“We take something that used to take two hours to set up and let someone do it in 30 seconds,” Moiz said. “Our audience of broadcasters today might stream for four or six hours. But they are unable to connect with their fans during the rest of the day. With the mobile app, they can stay connected to the audience.”

The company is set to release the iOS version of Streamlabs in the coming months, as well as host its first one day conference themed around the Future of Live Streaming in October, in San Francisco.

Streamlabs acquired mobile streaming firm Bitstream, which had been working on the technology for three years.