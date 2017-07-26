Well, damn. If you were one of the people who preordered a Super NES Classic from Walmart last week, you should check your email. You probably have a message from Walmart explaining that it has canceled your order. The Super NES Classic Edition is the followup to last year’s NES Classic Edition, which was a huge sales hit for Nintendo. This time around, the publisher is mining its 16-bit era for an $80 microconsole that looks exactly like a Super NES and comes with 21 games.

But because the NES Classic was so difficult to find last year, some fans are starting to get anxious about the prospects of finding one when the Super NES Classic launches September 29. That’s why it was such a relief when I was able to preorder one from Walmart. As it turns out, that was too good to be true.

Here’s the message I received from Walmart regarding my Super Nintendo Classic from Walmart customer care director Deserie Dulaney:

“Thank you for your interest in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Classic Edition. As you are aware, this is a highly sought after console that will launch later this fall. Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date. We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake. In regards to the cancellation of this item, if you paid by credit card, your card has not been charged. Any authorization holds placed on your account will automatically expire in accordance with the card issuer’s policy. If you paid through PayPal or with a gift card, your payment will be refunded when the order is cancelled. The official launch date for this item is 9/29, please check the product page on Walmart.com prior to that date for any updates. I do hope you’ll give us another chance to earn back your business.”

The Super NES Classic Edition has gone up for preorder in other regions around the world, but fans in North America are still waiting. And now we can’t even trust Walmart?