Bethesda Softworks unveiled the Wolfenstein II – The Freedom Chronicles season pass and preorder program.

The new package shows that Bethesda is going all out with Machine Games’ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus shooter game which debuts on October 27 on the PC, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One. Winner of more than 100 awards at E3 2017, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus also received four nominations from the official E3 Game Critics Awards (including Best of Show) and won Best Action Game.

In the alternative history game, the Nazis have overrun the world and American hero BJ Blazkowicz tries to ignite a revolution in America. With The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, you’ll get access to three downloadable content packs.

Image Credit: Bethesda

The DLC packs include:

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe – As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, you smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space.

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death – As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, you infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas.

The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins – As the U.S. Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, you embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun.

All three DLC packs are available in The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, which you can purchase now for $25 (US) / £17.99 (UK) / $34.95 (AUS). The Freedom Chronicles begins with Episode Zero.

The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission.

Episode Zero is available as a special bonus for anyone who preorders Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Those who preorder today can fight the Nazis on all fronts in The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero. (Note: Episode Zero is also available in the Season Pass).