Nostalgic Call of Duty fans can now get the update of the classic Modern Warfare as a standalone game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This is the same game that came with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s special edition in November, but now you can purchase it for $40 separate from the latest entry in the military-shooter series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered already went standalone on PlayStation 4 last month as part of Sony’s and Activision’s co-marketing deal that ensures DLC hits the PS4 first. Now you can also get the upgraded version of the game on other platforms. Modern Warfare Remaster features the complete original campaign and multiplayer modes. Activision is also selling the Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack add-on for an extra $20.

This remaster is an update of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare from 2007. It is the game that kicked off the modern era of shooters with a focus on experience points, killstreaks, and fluid and refined movement and shooting. Activision has released a new Call of Duty every year since then. But each of those games has remixed the formula that developer Infinity Ward established with Call of Duty 4.

Modern Warfare is also the entry in the series that left behind World War II. It opted for a present-day setting that enabled Infinity Ward to experiment with more advanced weapons and perks. Every game since then has had either a modern or future setting. That will change this year, however, as Activision is returning to the Great War with Call of Duty: WWII in November.

For those who would rather not move backward, however, you can always spend $40 plus another $20 to get the Modern Warfare Remastered and all the maps on your console of choice.