We’re thrilled to announce that Anna Hensel is joining VentureBeat as a reporter today. Her areas of coverage will include news and analysis for our Heartland Tech Channel, which explores the technological and economic divide between Silicon Valley and the rest of America. She is based in New York City.

Image Credit: Anna Hensel

Anna comes to VentureBeat from Inc., where she served as an Assistant Editor covering startups — managing and editing a stable of about 30 contributors and reporting stories about emerging tech ecosystems across the U.S.

Prior to Inc., Anna wrote for Silicon Prairie News, worked at Omaha World-Herald, and assisted on a major investigative reporting project for ESPN. Anna is a graduate of Creighton University.

PSA followers, get ready for new tweets. Today is my last day at Inc.– tomorrow I start reporting for @VentureBeat covering Heartland Tech — Anna Hensel (@ahhensel) July 26, 2017

Please join me in welcoming Anna Hensel to VentureBeat! You can follow her at @ahhensel.