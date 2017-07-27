Middle-earth: Shadow of War is one of the most anticipated games of 2017. The sequel to Shadow of Mordor will continue the story and open-world, orc-recruiting gameplay of the original when it comes out on October 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But mobile gamers won’t be left out.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that a mobile title based on Middle-earth: Shadow of War will come out this fall. Unlike the main game, the free-to-play mobile version for iOS and Android will be a role-playing game that has you assembling a team of iconic Middle-earth characters like Aragorn and Gimli.

IUGO Mobile Entertainment is developing Shadow of War for mobile. The studio has experience turning popular brands into mobile RPGs with The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, which has made over $168 million from in-app purchases, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower (even as players recently revolted against the game’s glitches).

The series’ famed Nemesis system will still be a part of the mobile game, so you can still create your own orc army while running into enemies that remember your past encounters.

We’ve seen these mobile games released around the same time as triple-A counterparts succeed in the past. Notably, Bethesda has a big hit with Fallout Shelter, which launched the same time as Fallout 4. Fallout Shelter has achieved over 100 million players.