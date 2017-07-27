Mike Rose helped TinyBuild become a big indie game publisher. And now he is starting a new game publisher called No More Robots in the United Kingdom. Its first game is Descenders, a free-riding bike game from Dutch studio RageSquid.

Rose said that Manchester, England-based No More Robots will be a data-driven game publisher for indies. His initial investors include Simon Carless, the executive vice president at UBM (the owner of the Game Developers Conference), and Jas Purewal, a European game business adviser and lawyer. Rose’s goal is to handle publishing for some of the game industry’s greatest developers.

The Descenders game is a new take on extreme downhill biking with high-end 3D graphics.

Rose previously took publisher TinyBuild to new heights with titles like Punch Club, Party Hard, and Clustertruck. Those games have sold hundreds of thousands of copies across Steam, mobile, and console platforms. Prior to that, he was a video game critic for the likes of Gamasutra, Kotaku, and PocketGamer.

In The Descenders, every jump, whip, and scrub will earn Rep points for you and your team — but with the risk that you might lose it all with just one badly timed landing. The game will debut on PC and console platforms. The timing hasn’t been set yet.