PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and indies like Dream Daddy are capturing the imaginations of PC gamers this summer. But in the background, one name is chugging along with 56 million monthly active users and making millions thanks to user-generated content: Roblox.
Last week, our Dean Takahashi wrote about how some kids made enough money on this game-making platform to cover their college costs. That’s pretty amazing, especially since Roblox doesn’t get a lot of attention from those of us who cover and play games. While it’s on mobile and Xbox One, Roblox took flight on the PC, and its emphasis on user-generated content embraces one of the best parts of the platform: modding.
What’s the difference? Well, in my opinion, not damn much. Both are forms of user-generated content. Games like Roblox, Planet Coaster, and Minecraft emphasize toolkits to make your own minigames and worlds within them, while mods are more secondary to the experience in games such as Fallout 4 and Civilization VI. But both come from the same place — giving players a level of control over your game’s world.
And in a time we’re seeing more game companies exercise greater control over their products — and different ways to make money off them (such as charging for the main product and then cosmetics, as Bluehole is testing with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), it’s nice to see one company not just embrace user-generated content but also share the wealth with its players who create it.
