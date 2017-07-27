GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti doesn’t play enough PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Yours truly, GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb, plays too much Battlegrounds. We’ve decided to team up to help Mike get some more murder bucks for him to spend on in-game cosmetics and to give me an excuse to play.

In this entry of our Battlegrounds adventures, the Early Access last-player-standing shooter from developer Bluehole suddenly crashes. I do crimes to a double-digit number of humans. And Mike can’t handle the pressure … just like last time.

To watch us, click play on the video at the top of this story.