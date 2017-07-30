Advanced Micro Devices unveiled new high-end processors and graphics chips for gamers at its Capsaicin event ahead of the Siggraph graphics show in Los Angeles.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company said it is reinvigorating the high-end PC market with new Ryzen Threadripper central processing units (CPUs) and Vega graphics processing units (GPUs), aimed at gamers and content creators.

AMD unveiled the Radeon RX Vega family of GPUs, with availability starting on August 14. The three new graphics chips are based on the Vega GPU architecture. They include the high-end Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, engineered with 64 compute units to be the most powerful Radeon ever built.

The line-up also includes the air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64, and the Radeon RX Vega 56. The high-end Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition is available in a package with two games and other features for $700, while the air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 is available in a package for $600 or standalone for $500. The Radeon RX Vega 56 is available for $500 in a package, or $400 standalone.

AMD also had workstation versions of the graphics chips, including the Radeon Pro WX 9100 workstation graphics card. The latter delivers up to 12.3 TFLOPS of peak single precision compute for the most demanding media and entertainment, and design and manufacturing workloads.

AMD also said its Radeon Pro SSG is the world’s first GPU to break the terabyte memory barrier with 2 terabytes of graphics memory so it can handle smooth, native 8K video editing in real-time.

AMD’s 12- and 16-core Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will be available on August 10, and the company also announced its 8-core Ryzen Threadripper CPU for August 31. The 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1950X (base clock of 3.4 GHz and boost of 4.0 GHz) will sell for $1,000. The 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1920X (base clock of 3.5 GHz and boost of 4.0 GHz) will sell for $800. And the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1900X (based clock of 3.8 GHz and boost of 4.0 GHz) will sell for $550 starting August 31.

The company also announced AMD Studios, focused on advancing the technology of entertainment, creating hardware and software solutions for the ever-increasing demands of modern storytelling.

And it introduced the new P47, a massively parallel computing platform in a 2-unit form factor designed to excel in a range of tasks, from graphics virtualization to machine intelligence. It operates at 1 petaflop, and will be built by Inventec.

Motherboard designs are already available from top motherboard manufacturers including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI.