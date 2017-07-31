The mobile role-playing game Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has passed 200 million downloads on iOS and Android, publisher Bandai Namco announced today.

The free-to-play title launched in 2015 and has steadily attracted players. It’s download number was at 150 million in April, so Dokkan Battle has gained 50 million users in the last few months. Dragon Ball’s popularity is on something of an upswing these days thanks to the new Dragon Ball Super show, so this could explain the uptick in downloads. Dokkan Battle is the No. 305 ranked game in the U.S. Apple App Store, according to App Annie. It’s at the much higher No. 36 spot in Japan.

Dokkan Battle is not a fighting game. It’s more of an RPG with board game elements. The app’s monetization includes having players spending money to unlock new characters. Given Dragon Ball’s large roster of heroes and villains, this can become quite the incentive to throw down cash for fans of the franchise.

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in Japanese anime. It has a huge fan base in its home country, but its popularity has reached over to other regions (including the U.S.). Dragon Ball Fighterz, a fighting game featuring graphics that replicate the look of the show, is one of the most anticipated games of 2018.

To celebrate the 200 million milestone, all players who log into the app until August 31 will receive a young Bulma as a free character. Players can also earn a maximum of 20 Dragon Stones (an in-game currency you can also buy with real money) a day by doing daily missions.