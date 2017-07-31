SteelSeries is launching its a pair of esports gaming mice today as it seeks to capture the attention of some of the biggest influencers in the PC gaming market.

The esports industry has become a big market, with revenues expected to grow 41 percent to $696 million in 2017, according to market researcher Newzoo. SteelSeries is launching its Rival 310 and Sensei 310 gaming mice today, using a new sensor dubbed the TrueMove3. Both mice sell for $60.

“We are launching the first true, esports sensor,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO, in a statement. “Our brand was built more than 15 years ago to help esports pros win championships. We are proud and humbled that our gear has won more prize money than any other brand. We have done this by ignoring conventional wisdom and focusing on what truly makes esports pros better. Out of that quest comes the new TrueMove sensor.”

Image Credit: SteelSeries

The TrueMove3 sensor is a 12,000 counts per inch (CPI), 350 inches per second (IPS) optical sensor that SteelSeries built with sensor industry supplier PixArt. The sensor has low-latency, rapid-response tracking that delivers natural and accurate mouse movement, said Jason Christian, category manager for keyboards and mice at SteelSeries, in an interview with GamesBeat.

“We found that raw tracking and reducing jitter was a big requirement for the fastest players,” Christian said. “You can get the truest experience possible.”

The company said that other mouse sensors bog down with inefficient jitter reduction and tracking latency. But SteelSeries claims TrueMove3’s 1-to-1 tracking from 100 to 3,500 CPI delivers true esports performance.

Image Credit: SteelSeries

The TrueMove3 uses new, advanced jitter reduction to deliver natural mouse movement without slowing down response time. The custom-engineered TrueMove3 SROM dramatically reduces response time and greatly increases accuracy. Esports pro Syed “SumaiL” Hassan of the Evil Geniuses advised SteelSeries on the mice.

“I win because I work hard to be the best, and I need gear that can keep up — a mouse that makes me forget that I’m even using it,” Hassan said in a statement. “That’s what we need as players, gear to match our pace and be an extension of us. I’ve been winning LANs using a prototype of the Sensei 310 since early this year. Now, it’s my mouse, and, when I’m finished with it, it will have won millions.”

The Sensei 310 has an ambidextrous design. The mouse features eight programmable buttons, pure silicone side grips, a split-trigger button design with mechanical switches that can do 50 million clicks over the lifetime of the product.

Image Credit: SteelSeries

The Rival 310 is the newest member of the Rival line, and it is built for right-handed players. It has six programmable buttons and a soft resistance-free rubber cable. It weighs about 90 grams. It has a 32-bit ARM processor.

Both mice have on-board memory to allow the user to save settings, so gamers don’t need to reconfigure their settings for the mouse on different computers. The mouse is also compatible with SteelSeries Engine Apps like PrismSync and GameSense lighting to provide synchronized lighting effects across SteelSeries devices and display reactive illumination responses to in-game events. You can customize two zones of lights with multi-color Prism RGB illumination, with a choice of 16.8 million colors.

The SteelSeries devices compete with rivals, such as Razer’s Death Adder and Logitech’s G series mice.