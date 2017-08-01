CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 1, 2017–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB: FPVD), which sells HD body camera systems and accessories for law enforcement, announced that it has received a further order from the DHS/DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY for 160 LE50 cameras and VeriPic software.

This order is a follow up to an earlier delivered order in August 2016. These orders are a direct result of our attendance at a National Security Conference Expo.

The LE50 is a state of the art designed body worn camera strategically built around the latest Ambarella chip sets (AMBA).

The LE50 key design features are:

Industry leading record time (10 hours @1080,12 hours @720)

50 hours of standby time

32GB of internal tamperproof storage

White LED illumination

Audio announcements

GPS recording

30 second pre and post record

Integration with VeriPic© Evidence Management Software.

The LE50 was developed using current guidelines that Law Enforcement nationwide have written into their requirements for purchase of body worn cameras for their officers. Our camera and software via VeriPic® meets and exceeds these requirements. We are also the first company to build into a Body Camera an audio announcement feature. When the camera first starts to record an announcement clearly states “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STARTED,” and when the cameras recording mode is stopped it clearly states “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STOPPED.” Our studies show when someone is made aware of a recording taking place, their attitude and demeanor tend to turn more positive and less aggressive towards police officers. The LE50 uses white diode lighting in our design. The reason mainly relies on a safety issue. Cameras that utilize IR lighting can be harmful due the brightness of the IR light and the fact that the human eye does not react to this source of light; there is a high probability that whomever looks at these lights can possibly damage or injure their sight.

VeriPic® is a leading supplier of enterprise photo and evidence management software to Law Enforcement Agencies, Military, Medical Institutions and Corporate customers. VeriPic© products handle evidence in thousands of criminal cases throughout the country. VeriPic® is the holder of multiple patents for their evidence management solution software.

The Force Protection Video LE10 and LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ: GPRO) sports cameras.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Paul Feldman at FORCE PROTECTION VIDEO EQUIPMENT or email at INFO@FORCEPROVIDEO.COM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005238/en/

Force Protection Video Equipment

Paul Feldman, 919-780-7897

INFO@FORCEPROVIDEO.COM