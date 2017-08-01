LawBreakers is just a weak away from its August 8 launch for PlayStation 4 and PC. And now director Cliff Bleszinski revealed today that his studio, Boss Key Productions, is teaming up with Twitch to offer in-game cosmetic items to subscribers of the streaming site’s premium service.

Twitch Prime members will unlock a character skin, three weapon skins, four weapon stickers, and the Kappa (an emoticon popular with Twitch users) account portrait.

Image Credit: Twitch

The subscription gives its members ad-free viewing and a way to support streamers with free subscriptions, but it also doles out in-game goodies like this. Modern hits like Overwatch and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have had similar promotions.

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime, an $11 a month subscription that gives Amazon users discounts and free shipping.